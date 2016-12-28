Nächste News: Alltribe Lyric Video von Need

Vorherige News: Weakless Machine: Video zu Tarred with the Same Brush



Die old school Melodic Death Metaller Nyktophobia warten am 27.01.2017 mit ihrem Debütalbum Fallen Empire auf. Vorab kann man sich mit dem Track "Flight Of The Phoenix" eine ersten Eindruck verschaffen.

Tracklist:

01. Genesis

02. Urors Well

03. Flight Of The Phoenix

04. Reign Of Fire

05. Hammer Of The Gods

06. Rise Of The Kraken

07. Fallen Empire

08. Leviathan

09. Codex Gigas

Quelle: DB Agency

0 KommentareLord Obirah

Zur Hauptseite