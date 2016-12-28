8 Headbänga online
News

28.12.2016, 20:05 Uhr: Debüt von Nyktophobia

Die old school Melodic Death Metaller Nyktophobia warten am 27.01.2017 mit ihrem Debütalbum Fallen Empire auf. Vorab kann man sich mit dem Track "Flight Of The Phoenix" eine ersten Eindruck verschaffen.

Nyktophobia - Fallen Empire

Tracklist:
01. Genesis
02. Urors Well
03. Flight Of The Phoenix
04. Reign Of Fire
05. Hammer Of The Gods
06. Rise Of The Kraken
07. Fallen Empire
08. Leviathan
09. Codex Gigas

Quelle: DB Agency

Lord Obirah

