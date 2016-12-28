News
Nächste News: Alltribe Lyric Video von Need
Vorherige News: Weakless Machine: Video zu Tarred with the Same Brush
28.12.2016, 20:05 Uhr: Debüt von Nyktophobia
Die old school Melodic Death Metaller Nyktophobia warten am 27.01.2017 mit ihrem Debütalbum Fallen Empire auf. Vorab kann man sich mit dem Track "Flight Of The Phoenix" eine ersten Eindruck verschaffen.
Tracklist:
01. Genesis
02. Urors Well
03. Flight Of The Phoenix
04. Reign Of Fire
05. Hammer Of The Gods
06. Rise Of The Kraken
07. Fallen Empire
08. Leviathan
09. Codex Gigas
Quelle: DB Agency