21.12.2016, 21:55 Uhr: Desecrate The Faith: Video zu Shrine Of Enmity
Am 03.03.2016 werden die US Death Metaller Desecrat The Faith ihr neues Album Unholy Infestation über Comatose Music veröffentlichen. Vorab kann man sich den Song "Shrine Of Enmity" anhören.
Tracklist:
01. Daemones Nos Ave Satanas
02. Predatory Impalement
03. Malignant Divinity
04. Shrine Of Enmity
05. Unholy Infestation
06. Magna Daemonia
07. Ceremonial Invocation
08. Sacrilege Reborn
09. Angel Eater
10. Septic Womb
11. Ascension of Belial
12. Let Us Burn (the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit)
Quelle: Clawhammer