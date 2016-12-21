Nächste News: Single von Nightrage: The Venomous

Desecrate The Faith: Video zu Shrine Of Enmity

Am 03.03.2016 werden die US Death Metaller Desecrat The Faith ihr neues Album Unholy Infestation über Comatose Music veröffentlichen. Vorab kann man sich den Song "Shrine Of Enmity" anhören.

Tracklist:

01. Daemones Nos Ave Satanas

02. Predatory Impalement

03. Malignant Divinity

04. Shrine Of Enmity

05. Unholy Infestation

06. Magna Daemonia

07. Ceremonial Invocation

08. Sacrilege Reborn

09. Angel Eater

10. Septic Womb

11. Ascension of Belial

12. Let Us Burn (the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit)

Quelle: Clawhammer

0 KommentareLord Obirah

